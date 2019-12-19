Tikli Bottom is a haveli-turned-guest house, with palatial lawns and nature in abundance. Only sixty kilometres away from the city, we recommend that you bookmark this for a quiet, weekend getaway.
Sleep Under The Sky At The Tikli Bottom Guest House
Great For
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
Despite its proximity to Delhi, Tikli Bottom is cut-off, nestled among the Aravali Hills with a sparkling pool in the middle of the property. They have only four rooms and the owners, Martin and Annie Howard, live on the property too.
Their food is organic—grown on the property and cooked fresh. Your personal quarters have dressing rooms and tubs too. We think that more relaxation is in order and thus we suggest that you, like us, book yourselves a full body massage and reflexology session. It’ll come at an extra cost, but it’s worth it.
Want to spend a night sleeping under the stars (sans the camping fatigue)? Ask them to arrange it and they’ll move a charpai out to their lawn, complete with a mosquito net. Glamping in style indeed.
What Could Be Better
They shut shop from April to Jul. But, we recommend heading there during the winter months for a break from the concrete jungle. Pick a long weekend, plan well in advance (they’re booked most of the time).
