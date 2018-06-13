Sleepy Owl Coffee is so far the best coffee i've ever tasted when it comes to cold brew. I love the fact that you can improvise and DIY your cup of coffee in your own style! My favourite way to drink it is with lots of ice, milk and more coffee.
Sleepy Owl's Cold Brew Coffee Is The New Beverage For Coffee-Lovers Who Love To DIY
Food Stores
- Upwards: ₹ 300
- Available Online
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
What's My Pro Tip?
Refrigerate the coffee, it tastes the best when it's ice-chill.
Also On Sleepy Owl Coffee
Food Stores
- Upwards: ₹ 300
- Available Online
Comments (0)