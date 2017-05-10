Janpath is considered as a paradise for all shoppers out there. Look at this adorable bag I recently bought from a Janpath roadside hawker who sits right outside the Janpath market, selling patchwork runners, cushion covers and other such stuff. It has beads all over and is so chic. You can team it up with dresses, jeans, basically anything.
This Street Stall In Janpath Sells Pretty Bead Embroidered Handbags
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
What Could Be Better?
Janpath market area is always crowded and it is difficult in finding a parking.
What's My Pro Tip?
These bags are available in many colours and sizes. You can also use it as a sling or a clutch. It is spacious enough to carry your wallet, makeup essentials, and of course your phone!
Anything Else?
They range from INR 400 to INR 600 and of course with your bargaining skills you can get it for INR 250 to INR 300. So add these trendy handbags to your wardrobe.
Also On Janpath
Comments (0)