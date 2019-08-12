Drop By For Some Amazing Comfort Food At Sly Granny

Casual Dining

Sly Granny

Khan Market, New Delhi
4, Khan Market, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Easy, breezy & contemporary. Sly Granny is known for comfort food. The ambience is excellent. I loved the place! The menu is limited yet impressive. Definitely loved the presentation and the taste of the food. The place has got artsy aesthetics and the staff is highly courteous & the service is fast. Everything was so impeccable that I’d come back here again n again!

What Could Be Better?

They can add more to their menu

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

