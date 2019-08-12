Easy, breezy & contemporary. Sly Granny is known for comfort food. The ambience is excellent. I loved the place! The menu is limited yet impressive. Definitely loved the presentation and the taste of the food. The place has got artsy aesthetics and the staff is highly courteous & the service is fast. Everything was so impeccable that I’d come back here again n again!
Drop By For Some Amazing Comfort Food At Sly Granny
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
They can add more to their menu
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Also On Sly Granny
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
Comments (0)