From A Variety Of Games To Choose From, Drop By Smaash For A Super Fun Day!

This is a place which makes you feel both nostalgic and futuristic at once. With a host of arcade games to remind you of your teenage happiness, combined with the technologies of Augmented and Virtual Reality to heighten your experience, also added to the fact that now you are old enough to partake of the awesome deals on beer and more, Smaash made for a super fun, adrenalin filled day with friends! Bowling and cricket were big reasons for the crowds to gather here, but my favourite thing was the Dinosaur VR setup in the arcade section, where you strap into a chair with your VR goggles and experience the true power of storytelling through technology. You are a character that is driving through a beautiful 3D rendered world of giant dinosaurs, collapsing bridges, flying snakes and a general feeling of closeness to these beautiful and terrifying prehistoric creatures! This is a visual treat you must not miss. My second recommendation goes to the laser tag set up. You wear led lit gear, and armed with phasers and instructions on how to protect your base and shoot at mines and aim for the enemy, our group split into teams of Aliens vs Astronauts and proceeded to have a blast in the literal, and figurative sense. My third favourite thing was the Pacman table hockey game. An upgrade to the classic table hockey, 4 people can play this super high energy game. It was so much fun that I played it 8 times. The large circular tables make for a good spot to order all those snacks and drinks and observe the projections on the walls which make for more interactive spaces. Special mention to the chilli mushroom, and the platter with the chaat and masala papad! Topped off with some refreshing fresh lime soda! A must do with ideally a bunch of friends to share in the laser tag wars and more.