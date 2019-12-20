This Small Book Kiosk Outside Janpath Is Almost A CP Icon

It was years ago while looking for a book that I stumbled upon this tiny, circular kiosk right outside Janpath. The owner is helpful, and handed me what I was looking for before I had finished speaking the name.

While there’s a good chance you may have missed it on your weekly shopping trips to Janpath, those into books may have definitely spotted something interesting going on with the racks of neatly-arranged books around the circular kiosk right near the entrance of the market.

Just walk over and ask for your read of choice, and unless you’re looking for a limited editions or other really hard-to-find books, there’s a good chance you’ll get it here.