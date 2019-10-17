Small Plates: Bringing The Bacari At Cyber City

And so it was that we discovered that Cicchetti by Mr Beans in DLF cyber hub was an evolution from the cafe culture counterpart that it's famous for in Indore, to its new fine dining experience by chefs Neha and Abhimanyu. We were a group of nine friends and once we realised the scope of variety, our order of these small plates devolved into multiple plates and a merry mood. Bruschetta featuring soft egg whites on a bed of whole-grain mustard and spring onion greens with a pop of pickled onions. And a Mediterranean version with colourful zucchini with artichoke hearts and baby tomatoes on a bed of herb pesto with just a hint of brie. If our mouths weren't watering already the Flatbread Verde with the Pesto base with olives, zucchini, cheese and ricotta mousse ( a chef's indulgence) followed by the flourish of two smoking domes full of cream cheese and cheddar respectively, with crackers, green apples, smoked paprika, and further accompanied by jalapeno and olives and a divine cranberry relish. My favourites were the fresh Salmon with asparagus on a bed of cauliflower puree, followed by a surprisingly light Poached chicken with creamy mustard sauce. The lamb ragu sauce that circled the spinach and ricotta Gnudi also deserves a mention in the feast we enjoyed, but more than that, the presentation was truly a feast for the eyes. Pretty Venetian plates decorate the walls. And beautiful Venetian bacari style food decorates the tables. There was a smattering of other things like Pork chorizo croquettes, Aubergine ravioli with a tomato consomme, Pepperoni flatbread and a beautiful Goth Aglio Olio which was jet black pasta made of activated charcoal. All to be enjoyed with a truly Lemon lemonade or an Iced tea, or one of their many juices. And I would be amiss to not mention the sweet part of the meal. A trio of homemade ice creams with peanut butter and choco chips, dark chocolate and caramel options inside a bread sandwich (though I liked the ice cream just by themselves) and a Signature Chocolate and Fudge nut Sausage made of sliced discs of fudge which we dipped in coffee and nibbled on green apple slices in compliment They have a bar menu as well for those want to pair a wine or aperitif to be authentic to the "bacari" experience! Overall a food coma ensues from the staggering variety. Make sure you go with lots of people if you want to explore the menu properly. But with the small plates concept, I can totally imagine going back for a date night option as well.