Authentic French Patisserie With Some Pretty Looking Desserts At Enchante

Enchante is one of a kind patisserie and coffee shop which is born out of a baking school called Academy of Pastry Arts. The school have multiple branches in Gurgaon, Bangalore, Mumbai, Malaysia, Philippines and Indonesia. Currently, they have a retail outlet in Khan Market and very soon opening in Aardee mall Gurugram. The cafe in Khan Market is small with cute interiors and mind-blowing cakes, bread, cookies and ice cream. We tried the almond and lemon cake which was gluten-free and the best lemon cake I ever had. The lemon cream was oozing out of the cake. (Ref pics). The tea and coffee were served beautifully with thin berry biscotti. Which was perfect. The service was also amazing and quick and the servers know a lot about the products. They even let us try the cake and ice cream before buying. We also got a sample for the keto bread, which was amazing. We felt pampered. A must visit if you are a dessert lover.