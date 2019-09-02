Smartworks is the Workspace for the Future!

With their Motto of ‘Workspaces that work for you’, Smartworks understands the key to productivity and requirements of an organization. Established in 2016, the company has its footprints in Delhi/NCR, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai with robust expansion plans in the future. Combining top-notch real estate design, technology with unmatchable hospitality, Smartworks is leading the member experience.

Design:

The spaces are contemporary, stylish, and agile. Your workspaces are configured according to your aesthetics to ensure they reflect your brand ethos.

Technology:

The Smartworks app provides networking opportunities and real-time tech support for a seamless and stress-free office experience.

Hospitality:

The hospitality is completely on point with an energizing and diverse line- up of community activities every week, from wine tasting sessions to yoga sessions.