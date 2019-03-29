A Fan Of Grilled Food?Lunch At This Restaurant For Some Amazing Grill Options

Frontier at Ashoka Hotel New Delhi, located in the heart of the city. Its a must go place. It opens only for Lunch and Dinner. If you have a great taste and longing for grilled food then you gotta be at this place. You can enjoy the overlooking Tandoori Counters. Do not forget to order Mocktails especially: Kala Noor, Pink Panther & Garden of Eden. They offer a wide choice of mainly Non-Veg Grill options. But Vegetarian is also no less. Bharwan Aaloo, Zameen ke noor are rich in taste and affordable in budget. The per portion serving is over sufficient. In Veg Main course do ask for Paneer Peshawari and Mix Veg Kulcha, I bet it will take you on cloud nine. To end the meal they offer a plate full of Meetha and Saada Pan. So get going and enjoy the food at Frontier!