This Truck Standing In The Middle Of The Market Is Actually A Cafe!

Well, definitely start with the cold coffee. They mix a bit of chocolate syrup to make it a tad sweeter but it definitely cheers you up on a hot summer day. We didn’t experiment much with their food, as the menu looked quite regular, but settling for their chicken kulcha {with extra cheese for INR 10} and a paneer grilled sandwich was our best bet, and we were very happy with what we got.

They also serve chicken wings and crispy chicken popcorn.