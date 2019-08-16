Rajinder Nagar Has This Dreamy Restaurant That One Needs To Drop By!

'You are exactly where you need to be' - The quote in the entrance is so true. I mean yeah I am exactly where I should be. I heard a lot about this place since it opened so I decided to visit the outlet as it is nearby too. And guys the outlet is freaking amazing. It is so eyecatching. Every corner is a picture-perfect place. It has both outdoor and indoor seating. The vibes of the place are perfect. Outdoor seating is cool. The day I went there it was a rainy day. It was raining so heavily so I didn't catch the chance to sit outside and enjoy but I enjoyed indoors too. It was so good. The staff is so friendly and courteous. The service is fast and good. The servers stood there and waited for the orders. In drinks, I tried what a Melon, Talker, Strawberry Freak Shake, Chocolate Freak Shake, Butterscotch Caramel Shake, and Aam Panna. In starters, I tried maggie balls, pizza, Tandoori Chicken, Malai Chicken, Kebab and Roti, Drums of Heaven and Cheese Tarts. In the main course, I had Dal Makhani Thali, Kadhai Paneer Thali, and Butter Chicken Biryani. Also, I tried their Sundae. The things I liked the most were Maggie Balls, Kebab, and Roti, Dal Makhani, Biryani, Butterscotch Caramel Shake, what a Melon, Strawberry Freak Shake, and Sundae. Every dish was presentable and delicious. I am visiting this place again.