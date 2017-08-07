So Many Budget Beauties At Panchkuian Road Furniture Market

When we first volunteered to make a trip to the Panchkuiyan Road furniture market, we weren’t particularly dying with excitement, but the cynicism was lost as soon as we set foot into this space.

There were aisles after aisles lined with home decor knick knacks and wooden finds of all shapes and sizes. Cane couches, jute swings, carved garden sets, vintage rocking chairs, colourful side tables, lamps, old school dividers and more made the trip super fun.

Don’t believe us? Stick around as we give you a virtual tour.

PS: The best part? The prices.

Tea Party In The Garden

We found: A set of two garden chairs and a table with carved designs.

At: Satnam Furniture House {Shop no. 51 and 75}

Price: Set of three pieces at INR 5,000

51, Ground Floor, Behind Bus Stand, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, Gole Market, New Delhi

The Kind Of Divide We Love

We found: Wooden, engraved dividers that remind us of big ancestral homes. Also, tall side cabinets in different wood finishes.

At: Alliance Decorators {91, Panchkuian Furniture Market}

Price: Partitions for INR 4,000 and corner tables for INR 3,000

Shop 91, Panchkuian Furniture Market, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, Gole Market, New Delhi

Grass Is Greener On This Side

We found: Garden ornaments that seemed perfect to stuff our fairy lights and for a mini-installation art piece in our piddly little balcony.

At: Manya Handicrafts {Shop no. 96}

Price: Starts at INR 125

Shop 96, Red Fort Tower, Panchkuian Furniture Market, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, Gole Market, New Delhi

Have A Rocking Retirement

We found: These vintage-looking, teak wood rocking chairs are for lazy sundays with hot chocolate and a book. 

At: Omega Furniture House {Shop no. 188}

Price: INR 6,000 each 

Parsvnath Tower Shopping Complex, Shop 188, Panchkuian Road Market, Gole Market, New Delhi

The Fall Collection

We found: These clusters of fake onion, garlic, peppers and pears might add some zing to that boring kitchen corner. 

At: Manya Handicrafts {Shop no. 96}

Price: INR 125 each 

Shop 96, Red Fort Tower, Panchkuian Furniture Market, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, Gole Market, New Delhi

Couch Potato Alert

We found: This one’s for all the movie nights and work from homes you have planned for the year. 

At: National Furniture House {Shop no. 26 and 66}

Price: INR 5,000

66, Panchkuin Road, Gole Market, New Delhi

Hue You Talking To?

We found: Rajasthani hand painted side tables, stools, tall cabinets and other artifacts in teal, reds and greens with trippy patterns.

At: Jagdish Grover Furnishers {Shop no. 120, 149 & 165}

Price: Small tables starting at INR 3,000

Shop 120, 140, 165, Panchkuian Furniture Market, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, Near Gole Market, New Delhi

