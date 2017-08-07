So Many Budget Beauties At Panchkuian Road Furniture Market

When we first volunteered to make a trip to the Panchkuiyan Road furniture market, we weren’t particularly dying with excitement, but the cynicism was lost as soon as we set foot into this space.

There were aisles after aisles lined with home decor knick knacks and wooden finds of all shapes and sizes. Cane couches, jute swings, carved garden sets, vintage rocking chairs, colourful side tables, lamps, old school dividers and more made the trip super fun.

Don’t believe us? Stick around as we give you a virtual tour.

PS: The best part? The prices.