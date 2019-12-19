Relive The Magic Of Single-Screen Theatres At Social's New Outlet

What comes to mind when somebody says 'lethal LIITs' or 'butter chicken biryani'? For most of us, it's the iconic Social. Be it the lake views at their Hauz Khas outlet, the adorable suspended booths at the Nehru Place outlet, or the swings at the CP one—Social does not fail to deliver a good time—the safest option there is for a fun weekend out.

Lucky for us, Social has opened a new outlet in Delhi-NCR, this time in Noida! Called Social Cinema, this one is an ode to the single-screen theatres of Delhi and borrows heavily from the art-deco architecture of iconic movie theatres like Regal and Liberty. It tries to embody the old school movie-going experience, all with posters of classic movies, popcorn tubs, and what not. Even the seating is old-school movie theatre-like with comfy, brown chairs and sofas, and a few seats on a staircase like setup. The lounge also has a projector and screen that plays music videos while you gorge on your favourite Social grub.

Noida Social's food and drinks menu retains the classic Chakhna tiffin and Benarasi Patiala while adding new items like lunch thalis and momo platters to the mix. We tried the new chaat ke gubaarey, smoked mushroom galouti, pulled mutton samosa, chicken tandoori momos, and chicken tikka when we were there. Everything was perfectly cooked, had great flavour, and went well with our Benarasi Patialas. The mutton samosa, though, can be an acquired taste for some people. For dessert, we had the new filter coffee caramel custard which was perfectly spongy and the taste of coffee just sang through.

Music at Noida Social was mostly hip-hop with a dash of 'We will rock you' thrown in. It was a bit loud though for our liking. Should it stop you from going in? Of course not. It is as good as all Socials have been. So, who are you going with first?