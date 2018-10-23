Secret Music Gigs Are Here To Stay, Thanks To Sofar Sounds

Sofar started out about eight years ago in London, when people wanted to enjoy music without the distractions that come along with a regular music experience. The idea was to have a social music experience, with the primary focus being music and not the chatter all around.

The concept has done well all over the world, and has spread to over 400 cities today. It was introduced in Delhi a few years ago, and has been doing really well.

These guys don’t organise the events at regular bars or pubs, but at secret locations within Delhi which will be told to you individually over email once you register for a gig. Also, registering for an event does not guarantee a spot. Only those who've received an official invite (post registration) can attend a Sofar event.

The gig is normally organised once a month at an underground location (think someone’s rooftop, a private garden, or even a living room). The artists are specially curated for the event, but kept secret, and each gig typically features three acts. BYOB and a no-texting/talking norm is usually encouraged at these events.

If small gigs are your thing, then these guys are making it happen for you in this city. It’s a global movement towards more music and we’re already loving it. Who doesn’t want to be part of a secret social circle that enjoys good music, right?