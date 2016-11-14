Sohna Road Gets Some Grown-Up Dining With The Nook

Ah, nothing too experimental. It’s the usual chart-toppers—Indian, Chinese and Continental, although we’re fairly certain that North Indian is their true calling. The ex-banking management went trigger happy on the hiring and has gotten in decent sized teams to focus on each specialty, so the Chinese-specialty chef doesn’t touch the Continental menu, the Continental-specialty chef doesn’t get involved with the Mughlai heavy-hitters, and so on.

The kitchen staff has a smattering of experience at restaurants across Delhi, but they aren’t in this for a new culinary adventure, so we suggest sticking to the classics.