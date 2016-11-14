The Nook is a multi-cuisine restaurant on Sohna Road that brings back old school family-style fine dining.
Sohna Road Gets Some Grown-Up Dining With The Nook
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
- Delivery Available
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Shortcut
Chow Down
Jhinga {Prawn} Biryani, Chicken A La Kiev
How Many Cuisines?
Ah, nothing too experimental. It’s the usual chart-toppers—Indian, Chinese and Continental, although we’re fairly certain that North Indian is their true calling. The ex-banking management went trigger happy on the hiring and has gotten in decent sized teams to focus on each specialty, so the Chinese-specialty chef doesn’t touch the Continental menu, the Continental-specialty chef doesn’t get involved with the Mughlai heavy-hitters, and so on.
The kitchen staff has a smattering of experience at restaurants across Delhi, but they aren’t in this for a new culinary adventure, so we suggest sticking to the classics.
The Fine In Fine-Dining
For one, they make sure there’s proper table linen and absolutely no table mats. With heavy investments in woodwork on the walls and ceiling, it sort of reminds us of restaurants we used to visit with our families when our parents’ business associates had to be entertained.
And not surprisingly, The Nook tends to be popular with the Sohna Road corporate crowd at lunch hours.
Spot The Door If You Can…
Amidst the heavy wood panelling, you might miss the door to your right when you enter; it leads to their in-house bakery that opens at 8.30am every day and does fresh breakfast bakes, as well as pastry for snacking to go along with a coffee in the middle of the day.
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
- Delivery Available
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Comments (0)