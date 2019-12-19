Sonal Jain: Alternative Mehendi, Sangeet And Cocktail Wear

Mabish by Sonal Jain comprises a range of tunics, kurtas, dressy tops and dresses available in different cuts and styles {they’re heavy on bat sleeves and maxi tops} with just the slightest bit of adornment. For heavier lehengas, saris and anarkalis fit for the most glamorous of weddings, take a look at the Sonal Jain label. You can also mix, match, and customise to your liking here.