With two lines under her belt {the eponymous Sonal Jain, and Mabish by Sonal Jain}, stylist-turned-designer Sonal Jain caters to a wide array of tastes and budgets under the Indian apparel umbrella.
Sonal Jain: Alternative Mehendi, Sangeet And Cocktail Wear
Clothing Stores
- Nearest Metro Station: NOIDA SEC 15
All Is Bright
If you’re looking for dark, brooding colours, this brand may not be your jam. Expect bright candy colours ranging from neons to hot pinks to peacock blues. Sonal uses soft fabrics embellished with delicate floral embroidery, making it a flowy, feminine affair.
Fine Lines
Mabish by Sonal Jain comprises a range of tunics, kurtas, dressy tops and dresses available in different cuts and styles {they’re heavy on bat sleeves and maxi tops} with just the slightest bit of adornment. For heavier lehengas, saris and anarkalis fit for the most glamorous of weddings, take a look at the Sonal Jain label. You can also mix, match, and customise to your liking here.
