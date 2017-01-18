Soul Garden in Gurgaon is a beautiful garden that’s a co-working space, a brekkie spot and an organic haven.
Cuddle Doggos & Enjoy Wood-Fired Pizza At The Sunshiney Soul Garden
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Great For
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
Soul Garden is bulldozing all the things that make us not want to go to Gurugram – the concrete, the wannabe microbrewery culture, and parking mess. This is exactly why we’re so excited!
When Payal began work on this erstwhile Cafe Red, one sustainable step at a time, she knew she wanted to create an outdoor space that’d host people’s celebrations, but also let them just chill with music, pups and authentic wood-fired pizzas. And she’s got the formula going right with so many Gurgaon peeps raving about the place.
While we love the outdoor space, we’re happy to report that the peppy red and white interiors are equally welcoming. There are board games and books as well when you need to refresh yourself from all those work emails.
The Italian fare here is worth writing home about and they’re one of the best brekkie places in Gurugram that open at 9am.
What Could Be Better
We feel that their indoor area is not as stunning as their outdoor section. So if you do have the option, grab a seat outdoors.
Pro Tip
They’ve got ample parking space and a lawn to host a party of about 100 people. So, in case you're planning an event for a medium-sized gathering, hit them up.
Also, if you're up for some retail therapy, do drop by their store called Kinche right outside the cafe.
