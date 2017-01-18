Cuddle Doggos & Enjoy Wood-Fired Pizza At The Sunshiney Soul Garden

Soul Garden is bulldozing all the things that make us not want to go to Gurugram – the concrete, the wannabe microbrewery culture, and parking mess. This is exactly why we’re so excited!

When Payal began work on this erstwhile Cafe Red, one sustainable step at a time, she knew she wanted to create an outdoor space that’d host people’s celebrations, but also let them just chill with music, pups and authentic wood-fired pizzas. And she’s got the formula going right with so many Gurgaon peeps raving about the place.

While we love the outdoor space, we’re happy to report that the peppy red and white interiors are equally welcoming. There are board games and books as well when you need to refresh yourself from all those work emails.

The Italian fare here is worth writing home about and they’re one of the best brekkie places in Gurugram that open at 9am.