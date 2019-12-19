South Cafe in Gautam Nagar for Buff Fry and Parotta

While the staple vada-sambhar and idli-sambhar are available here, they’re just about decent. However, it’s the meatier items on their menu that really caught our attention. The Buff Fry with Parotta is something that we insist you try {it’s clearly buff and not beef, in case you were about to get those pitchforks out}. It’s not on the menu; you’ll only find the Chicken Fry and Mutton Fry on there {they’re probably watching out for those pitchforks too, and we don’t blame them!}, so make sure you specify.

While the portions may look small, it is enough for two people; especially if you’re ordering something else alongside. The parotta in itself is a gem; it always comes piping hot and perfectly flaky.