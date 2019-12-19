GK 2 Has A New Venue For Some Delicious Global Cuisine!

Nowadays there is no dearth of restaurants. What restaurants actually lack is quality and service. The Finch on the other hand which recently opened in December has great food along with impeccable service. They have a fantastic global cuisine menu complimented by an equally exciting bar menu with offerings like Expresso Martini, rose martini etc. I especially liked the spicy Korean Broth, Mutton Pepper Fry (for its robust flavours a delight for every mutton fan), Spinach & Rosemary Brioche (a very interesting take on Mumbai's bun maska), also the Achari Kathal tikka (I actually thought it was non-veg) and for dessert, the orange creme brulee with coffee rusk, or the super Kheer gil-e Firdaus. Also on Saturday night, they have a live band! What could be better than having great ambience, food and service all in one place!