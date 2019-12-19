This South Indian Food Joint In Amar Colony Serves Dosas Starting At INR 50

Delicious South Indian Thali at South India Food Corner is a must try if you love dosas and other South Indian food. The restaurant starts serving its South Indian food as early as 8 AM. It's a very small outlet towards the end of Amar Colony Market opposite Export House. Its run by South Indian how cook authentic Dosas, Uttapam, Idli and Vada served with tangy Sambar with vegetable and both Coconut and Tomato Chutney. The food is hygienic and fresh. With a wide variety of Dosa and Uttapam, this joint is an absolute choice without burning a hole in your pocket. So, ditch those hi-fi restaurants and head-on to this joint now.