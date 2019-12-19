Appam Kurma, Dosa & All Things South Indian at Naivedyam

Naivedyam refers to the food offered to God as part of a worship ritual, prior to consuming it. Keeping with tradition, the restaurant aims to make their food taste divine. We recommend starting your meal here with the tender coconut water or a piping hot cup of rasam.

We know there’s no dearth of South Indian joints in the city and you can score a dosa in almost every nook and corner, but it’s only once in a while that you find one spiced to perfection, crisp on the outside with a masala filling. Naivedyam’s on our list for this very reason. You can pretty much order anything off the menu without the fear of disappointment but highlights include the South Indian Thali {especially if you have a rumbling tummy}, the Mysore Rava Masala Dosa and the Appam Kurma {appams mixed with vegetable stew}.