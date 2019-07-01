Malabari, Mangalorean & More: Enjoy Epic South Indian Food At These Places
Coast Cafe
This is hands down one of the best coastal restaurants in the city, and the divine cocktails and stunning ambience just makes it better. Don’t go home without trying the Fish Tacos, the Masala Fish Curry or the Malabari Kokum Fish Curry.
PS: The Red Rice and Malabar Parantha are fabulous too.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Carnatic Café
Modelled as a home-style South Indian Kitchen, the dosas at Carnatic are lovely. Start your meal with their buttermilk, and as for dosas, skip the staple masala and ask for the Malleshwaram 18th Cross or the Rava Coconut. Also try their traditional South Indian filter coffee.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Saravana Bhavan
Although the service is slow (relatively), the food is worth the wait. You need to order the Rava Kesari, 14 Mini Idlis in Ghee & Sambhar, Panchavarna Utthappam and the Onion Rava Masala Dosa. The thalis are great for when you’re really hungry.
PS: They open at 8am for breakfast (if you want to beat the crowds).
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Dakshin
The Meen Varuval and Dakshin Yera are much talked about. Bookmark them for the finest fare from Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
- Price for two: ₹ 4000
Andhra Bhavan
Andhra Bhavan provides the feel of a college canteen. Arrive early if you’d like to sit, and get ready for lightning-speed service, and communal/mess style dining. You will get served rounds of food, and you must order non-vegetarian dishes separately. Definitely try the Prawn and Mutton Fry. Biryani is only served for lunch on Sundays. They are also open for breakfast
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Mahabelly
A Keralite foodie destination, the restaurant came to life because its founders craved home-style, traditional Keralite fare. The menu features food influenced by the Syrian Christians, traditional Nairs, the Malabar region’s Moplah coastal cuisine, and authentic food from the toddy shops of Kerala.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Karnataka Food Centre
Always crowded and with long waiting lines, Karnataka Food Centre is a popular dosa-idli hotspot. Must-trys are the Onion Rava Masala Dosa, Mysore Masala and Plain Dosa, and the Maharaja Sajjige Dosa. Start the meal with their rasam and papad combo and end it with the Rava Kesari.
- Price for two: ₹ 450
Zambar
Another one from the fine-dining family, Zambar offers South Indian fare from four different states—Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradhesh. They’re most popular for their authentic and interactive cuisine (live appam station and show kitchen). If you’re spoilt for choice, the Chicken Chettinad, Malabar Vegetarian Stew and Allepey Prawn Curry are good bets.
- Price for two: ₹ 2600
Chidambaram's New Madras Hotel
Again, contrary to its name, you’ll also find Indian Chinese options, but we suggest sticking with their South Indian menu. We recommend sampling their uttapams (especially the paneer and Nilgiri), and a side of fried idlis.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Sagar Ratna
Still the best paper plain dosas in town. We also love the Masala Fries here (Idli Fries guys!) Also, the rasam is free.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Naivedyam
You cannot go wrong while choosing from the dosas, idlis and vadas here. If you’re looking for a switch up, definitely get the curd rice and lemon rice. We love all the little boxes of chutneys that come along with every delivery.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Swagath
Sagar Ratna’s not so distant cousin has the best Butter Garlic Crabs and Koliwada Jumbo Prawns on the menu.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Juggernaut
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Thalaivar
Head to this colourful and cozy eatery for a taste of authentic prawn roast, mutton stew and filtered coffee. And don't forget to try Thalaivar's featherweight appams.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Madhuban - Sattvic South Indian Restaurant
Don't let the 'Sattvic' tag dishearten you. The spicy Andhra thali, crispy and fluffy mysore bonda and the sweet rava kesari will keep you satisfied long after you step out of the restaurant.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Malabar Taste Buds
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Flavors Of Chennai
We love the crispy dosas, aromatic kurma and the velvety rava kesari at this small dine-in and delivery joint in Malviya Nagar.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Lakshmi Coffee House
Alwaya buzzing with people, this Noida eatery has stood the test of time. Trust Lakshmi Coffee House to serve you fresh and tasty dosas, vadas and idlis that are super light on the pocket.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Sanadige
This fine-dine restaurant does coastal cuisine from, well, the coasts of India and you can be sure of a taste that is authentic and unique. Confused with choices? Try the kori theginakayi, sukka yetti and the crab milagu fry. And thank us later.
- Price for two: ₹ 2200
Comments (0)