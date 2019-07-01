Malabari, Mangalorean & More: Enjoy Epic South Indian Food At These Places

Is South India always on your mind but you're too busy to actually take the trip? Whine no more, because we've put together a list of the best south indian restaurants in town that'll transport you to the land of sun, seas and epic food. 

Coast Cafe

This is hands down one of the best coastal restaurants in the city, and the divine cocktails and stunning ambience just makes it better. Don’t go home without trying the Fish Tacos, the Masala Fish Curry or the Malabari Kokum Fish Curry.

PS: The Red Rice and Malabar Parantha are fabulous too.

H-2, 2nd & 3rd Floor, Above Ogaan, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

Carnatic Café

Modelled as a home-style South Indian Kitchen, the dosas at Carnatic are lovely. Start your meal with their buttermilk, and as for dosas, skip the staple masala and ask for the Malleshwaram 18th Cross or the Rava Coconut. Also try their traditional South Indian filter coffee.

The India Mall, Ground Floor, New Friends Colony, New Delhi

Saravana Bhavan

Although the service is slow (relatively), the food is worth the wait. You need to order the Rava Kesari, 14 Mini Idlis in Ghee & Sambhar, Panchavarna Utthappam and the Onion Rava Masala Dosa. The thalis are great for when you’re really hungry.

PS: They open at 8am for breakfast (if you want to beat the crowds).

P-13/90, Connaught Circus, Block B, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Dakshin

The Meen Varuval and Dakshin Yera are much talked about. Bookmark them for the finest fare from Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. 

Sheraton New Delhi Hotel, District Centre, Saket, New Delhi

Andhra Bhavan

Andhra Bhavan provides the feel of a college canteen. Arrive early if you’d like to sit, and get ready for lightning-speed service, and communal/mess style dining. You will get served rounds of food, and you must order non-vegetarian dishes separately. Definitely try the Prawn and Mutton Fry. Biryani is only served for lunch on Sundays. They are also open for breakfast

1, Ashoka Road, Near Feroze Shah Road, Hyderabad House, New Delhi

Mahabelly

A Keralite foodie destination, the restaurant came to life because its founders craved home-style, traditional Keralite fare. The menu features food influenced by the Syrian Christians, traditional Nairs, the Malabar region’s Moplah coastal cuisine, and authentic food from the toddy shops of Kerala.

Karnataka Food Centre

Always crowded and with long waiting lines, Karnataka Food Centre is a popular dosa-idli hotspot. Must-trys are the Onion Rava Masala Dosa, Mysore Masala and Plain Dosa, and the Maharaja Sajjige Dosa. Start the meal with their rasam and papad combo and end it with the Rava Kesari.

Delhi Karnataka Sangh Building, Ground Floor, RK Puram, New Delhi

Zambar

Another one from the fine-dining family, Zambar offers South Indian fare from four different states—Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradhesh. They’re most popular for their authentic and interactive cuisine (live appam station and show kitchen). If you’re spoilt for choice, the Chicken Chettinad, Malabar Vegetarian Stew and Allepey Prawn Curry are good bets.

Ambience Mall, 3rd Floor, Shop 310, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

Chidambaram's New Madras Hotel

Again, contrary to its name, you’ll also find Indian Chinese options, but we suggest sticking with their South Indian menu. We recommend sampling their uttapams (especially the paneer and Nilgiri), and a side of fried idlis.

7, Khanna Market, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi

Sagar Ratna

Still the best paper plain dosas in town. We also love the Masala Fries here (Idli Fries guys!) Also, the rasam is free.

18, Defence Colony Market, Defence Colony, New Delhi

Naivedyam

You cannot go wrong while choosing from the dosas, idlis and vadas here. If you’re looking for a switch up, definitely get the curd rice and lemon rice. We love all the little boxes of chutneys that come along with every delivery.

Shop 1, Hauz Khas Village, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

Swagath

Sagar Ratna’s not so distant cousin has the best Butter Garlic Crabs and Koliwada Jumbo Prawns on the menu.

14, Defence Colony Market, Defence Colony, New Delhi

Juggernaut

With classic dosas, uttapams, and idlis on offer, this massive three floor establishment should be on your must have list. The no-bullshit taste, excellent service and the option of buying southern delicacies like biscotti and muruku will have you coming back for more.
HS-16, Main Market, Kailash Colony, New Delhi

Thalaivar

Head to this colourful and cozy eatery for a taste of authentic prawn roast, mutton stew and filtered coffee. And don't forget to try Thalaivar's featherweight appams.

E-25/A, Main Market, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

Madhuban - Sattvic South Indian Restaurant

Don't let the 'Sattvic' tag dishearten you. The spicy Andhra thali, crispy and fluffy mysore bonda and the sweet rava kesari will keep you satisfied long after you step out of the restaurant.

Cross Point Mall, 2nd Floor, 216 & 223, DLF Phase 4, Sector 28, Gurgaon

Malabar Taste Buds

A simple decor devoid of much opulence, Malabar Taste Buds is solely focused on the food and service they offer, and trust us, they are great at it. The Malabari non-veg thali, prawn mango curry and the mutton fry are some of our favourites.
Plot 88-B, Saraswati Kunj, Sector 53, Gurgaon

Flavors Of Chennai

We love the crispy dosas, aromatic kurma and the velvety rava kesari at this small dine-in and delivery joint in Malviya Nagar.

6, Corner Market, Near Hanuman Temple, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

Lakshmi Coffee House

Alwaya buzzing with people, this Noida eatery has stood the test of time. Trust Lakshmi Coffee House to serve you fresh and tasty dosas, vadas and idlis that are super light on the pocket.

Brahamaputra Shopping Complex, R-1, Captain Vijyant Thapar Marg, Sector 29, Noida

Sanadige

This fine-dine restaurant does coastal cuisine from, well, the coasts of India and you can be sure of a taste that is authentic and unique. Confused with choices? Try the kori theginakayi, sukka yetti and the crab milagu fry. And thank us later.

22/48, Commercial Centre, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

