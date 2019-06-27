South Indian Has Never Tasted So Good!

You are gonna thank me if you are going to this place after reading about it here. You will forget about other places you have had south Indian food at. Just 2-3 more places are there which are up to this mark. One of the finest south Indian food I have had, won't talk much about food here since u have to go there to give a treat to our taste buds. Juggernaut opens pretty early in the morning, and the ideal waiting time for lunch and dinner is about 30-40 mins. Must try: MLA pessaratu (dosa), sugarcane juice, idli, malabar paratha.