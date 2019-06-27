South Indian Has Never Tasted So Good!

Casual Dining

Juggernaut

Kailash Colony, New Delhi
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

HS-16, Main Market, Kailash Colony, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

You are gonna thank me if you are going to this place after reading about it here. You will forget about other places you have had south Indian food at. Just 2-3 more places are there which are up to this mark. One of the finest south Indian food I have had, won't talk much about food here since u have to go there to give a treat to our taste buds. Juggernaut opens pretty early in the morning, and the ideal waiting time for lunch and dinner is about 30-40 mins. Must try: MLA pessaratu (dosa), sugarcane juice, idli, malabar paratha.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

