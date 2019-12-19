South Indian Food At Its Best In Rohini

Visited South Indian Corner with family. It has an open sitting arrangement with a good nature view. The service is very good and quick. The food I ordered was masala dosa and onion dosa along with butter chowmien. The food was yum with perfect taste and flavor. The best advantage to visit this place is that it has an open setting space which is quite fresh and nice. Moreover importantly they will provide you unlimited sambar and both the chutney ( the red one and nariyal one ) with just single small order you can have sambar and chutney endlessly. It was perfect.