NewInTown: Soy Soi Brings The Asian Eatstreet Experience To Gurgaon!

Soy Soi, with its first branch in Chennai, has now made its way to Gurgaon's Ardee Mall. The restaurant is inspired by the best meals found on the busy streets of South East Asian countries like Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, and also Burma, thus elevating the Eatstreet experience. If you want a taste of the offbeat Pan Asian dishes, drop by Soy Soi without thinking twice!

The restaurant is spacious, simple, and has the most gorgeous set of lamps hanging from the roof (super Instagram-able). They have plenty of seating options, so you can actually come here for a big family dinner, or even with a couple of friends. Soy Soi is located on the 3rd floor of the Ardee Mall and is easy to locate. They also play good music, which gets louder as the night ascends.

Coming to food, the restaurant serves the most delicious dimsums I've ever had (veg and non-veg are equally good). I would recommend you try their Mushroom Xiao Long Bao and Scallops and Prawn Suimai for sure. Or you can also just order a Soy Soi Dim Sum Set in case you wish to sample more options. The restaurant also does amazing baos and a wide range of satays. Don't forget to try the Chili Hoisin Jackfruit and Char Siew Belgian Pork Belly Bao. And good lord, the sushi here is definitely worth ordering! Also, and don't forget to pair your order with a beverage.

If you're looking for something healthy, I recommend that you ask for a Laotian Crispy Rice Salad. It's crunchy, light, tasty and the portion size is good too. We also tried their Tempura Shrimp - 3 Ways, which was decent but their Pineapple Fried Rice was, undoubtedly, mouth-watering.

Been wanting to try the Japanese Cheese Cake? Look no further! Soy Soi's desserts include cheesecakes, brownies, panacottas, ice-creams and more. We recommend you try their Vietnamese Coffee Creme Brulee.

