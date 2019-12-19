Uncle’s Kebaab is a small shop in Gautam Nagar have absolutely delicious soya chaap. Soya chaap is a great meal and you can eat them anytime. So, this little joint offers you all kinds of chaap. You can have Afghani, Achaari, Hing, Pudina, Malai are some of them. With tender chaap marinated with lip-smacking spices, this place has some amazing chaap. You can also try their Dal Makhni which is full of flavour and Makhan which adds up to the taste so well. With a reasonable price, this shop is must try and don’t forget to order their Roomali Roti which tastes best with the chaap.
Soya Chaap & Dal Makhni Are A Must Try At This Tiny Shop
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: AIIMS
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
I wish they had a few more tables and sitting arrangement as well for their customer.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group
