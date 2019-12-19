Soya Chaap & Dal Makhni Are A Must Try At This Tiny Shop

Uncle’s Kebaab is a small shop in Gautam Nagar have absolutely delicious soya chaap. Soya chaap is a great meal and you can eat them anytime. So, this little joint offers you all kinds of chaap. You can have Afghani, Achaari, Hing, Pudina, Malai are some of them. With tender chaap marinated with lip-smacking spices, this place has some amazing chaap. You can also try their Dal Makhni which is full of flavour and Makhan which adds up to the taste so well. With a reasonable price, this shop is must try and don’t forget to order their Roomali Roti which tastes best with the chaap.