This Food Boutique Does Space-Themed Desserts & Epic Comfort Food

Space Cakes By Nasa makes WHATEVER you want them to make for you (yep!). It's a food boutique based in Malviya Nagar, that modifies dishes according to the customer's preferences.

Their menu caters to every one who has the will (and are thrilled) to eat. Their cakes are hands-down, among the most beautiful ones I have ever laid my eyes on. They are grand, colorful and have an astro-vibe. In their menu, Space Cakes has also included healthier options like sandwiches and salads, but their comfort foods section has my heart. You can also check out their beverage and coffee section for awesome cold brews.

Prices for cakes? Well, you give them your budget, and they'll make it work (oh god, I only fall so hard in love). They do customised cakes, cupcakes and other confectionery too (both as per your design and pocket). Other dishes on the menu are decently priced (INR 200 - 300).