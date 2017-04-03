Score Everything From Giant Cereal Boxes To Dirt-Cheap Jeans At Pacific Mall

Hypermarket will feel like paradise to those who enjoy grocery shopping. They’ve got everything from our favourite cereals, fresh and canned fruit, milk, meat, freshly-baked bread, confectionery, rice, dal, wheat, several varieties of snacks- the works. And they’ve got these in the largest sizes which you won’t find at your local kirana store. We’re talking five-kilo boxes of Frosties and Chocos.

Spar also has its own brand under which it produces daily vitals such as cooking oil, jams, cereals, noodles and the like.