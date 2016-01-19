Famous for their sushi and egg rolls on a budget, this rooftop cafe falls on our list of favourites in the chaotic lanes of Paharganj. We’re recommending their Japchae Bap, a sumptuous dish of fried noodles and veggies on rice, as well as the Kim Bop {Korean sushi}.
Spare the Pocket: Where to Eat in Paharganj on a Budget
The Shim Tur
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Sam’s Café
A spot we’ve all heard of and possibly visited at one point or another, Sam’s makes for the perfect place to drop in to when you need a break from all the shopping. Sit in their rooftop section, take in the view {and if you’re lucky, good weather} and sample the Al Pollo pizza and the falafel. Starters are your best bet.
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 750
Everest Café
One of the few places in Delhi serving authentic Nepalese cuisine, feast on the Nepalese thali here. They have an intensive selection of teas as well, sip on any of them while browsing through the old Lonely Planets scattered everywhere.
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 700
