Orange Peel by Rasleen Kochhar has grown enormously over the years. Her thriving business of catering is worth the hype and will definitely make its way to your heart, through your stomach.
Theme Cakes, Quiches & Fruity Salads: Call Rasleen To Cater For Your Next Party
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
Shortcut
A Piece Of Cake
Wedding anniversary or your little one’s birthday or just a fancy dinner Rasleen has it covered. She specialises in theme cakes, just give her a basic idea of the design. She also does other delicious desserts you like chocolate brownies, lemon tarts, chocolate mud cake and walnut pie Your guest are going back fat and happy for sure.
Made To Perfection
Rasleen Kochhar also caters scrumptious continental food for parties and dinners. While all her food is divien, the Chicken Stroganoff, Smoked Ham Quiche and Litchi Salad deserve a special mention. Each dish is made to perfection in every aspect from presentation to flavour to quantity.
Anything Else?
They also provide customised packaging for events.
Price: Cakes- starting from 900 INR per kg; main course starting at INR 1,200 per person {minimum order- six people}
PS: Orders must be placed three-four days before the event.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
Comments (0)