Enjoy Round The Clock Services By Spectra At The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences

Fine Dining

Spectra - The Leela Ambience

DLF Phase - 3, Gurgaon
₹ ₹ ₹ 

The Leela Ambience, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

Great For

What's Happening

Spectra at The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences is an all-day dining restaurant which serves delightful treats for all. The restaurant will now be operational 24 hours even during the wee hours of the night.

Whether you're heading back after a party or want to get rid of your midnight hunger pangs in a lavish way, this is where you need to head. They have an ensemble of delicacies, all from small plates of delicious starters, large plates of proper meals to desserts & drinks. So, when you have a midnight craving the next time, you know where you can satiate it. 

How's The Venue

Spectra is a new age restaurant serving global cuisine, spanning several continents. The restaurant offers guests a veritable treat of international cuisines cooked ‘a la minute’ through its interactive kitchens by a brigade of chefs including international culinary talent. Spread over 16000 sq. ft with a seating capacity of 225 covers, Spectra features an interesting setting of culinary islands with live kitchens, private and semi-private seating enclaves and two large Private Dining Rooms (PDR’s). 

Pro-Tip

They will be serving in the following hours, so take your squad for a meal soon: 

Breakfast buffet:  6:00 AM to 10:30 AM

Lunch: 12:30 PM to 3:00 PM 

Saturday and Sunday brunch: 12:30 to 4:00 PM 

Dinner buffet: 6:30 PM to 11:30 PM

A la carte menu: 24 hours

