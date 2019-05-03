Enjoy Round The Clock Services By Spectra At The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences

Spectra at The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences is an all-day dining restaurant which serves delightful treats for all. The restaurant will now be operational 24 hours even during the wee hours of the night.

Whether you're heading back after a party or want to get rid of your midnight hunger pangs in a lavish way, this is where you need to head. They have an ensemble of delicacies, all from small plates of delicious starters, large plates of proper meals to desserts & drinks. So, when you have a midnight craving the next time, you know where you can satiate it.

