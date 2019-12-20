1UP, earlier called Mochas, used to be a very famous spot for college-goers. But it seems a lot has changed with the name. The food has a lot more variety now, and tastes far better. The interiors are white and soothing. They have a beautiful outdoor seating as well, which is equipped with pretty lights.
Spend Your Sunday Evenings In This Victorian-Style Cafe
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: CIVIL LINES
The staff was very polite and well trained but it would have been better if the service was quicker.
They have valet parking. So you don't have to worry about your car.
The cafe is made in a Victorian house in Civil Lines, has beautiful interiors and the cherry on the cake is, the music that they play. It is classic nineties music which gives you an amazing feeling. They serve hookah as well, so yes, Sunday evenings are well-spent if you visit this place.
