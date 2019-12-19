Spice Up Your Life At This Andhra Speciality Restaurant In Green Park

I have often had South Indian food, but this time I had the non-veg thali at Tenali Kitchen. Consisting of both veg and non-veg with fantastic Spicy Chicken Curry, I really love south flavours, especially in non-veg. The Tenali Kitchen has really done wonders getting spices directly from Andhra which an Andhra chef uses to prepare all the dishes giving a simply spices filled adventure. They have both veg and non-veg dishes. The most popular is Chicken Fry a deep fried dish with a crispy exterior and tender interior, the buttermilk (a relief in this heat), I loved the rasam papad because I'm a fan of it anyway, Mutton fry, similar to the chicken but boneless, This is at sharmistha_cheema's baby a super Chef herself so she took pains to get every detail right with her team.