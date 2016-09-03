Spicy Aloo Chaat At Pappu Chaat Bhandar

Portion sizes are substantial here {bigger than most places} and never do you come across soggy pieces {since everything is prepared fresh}.

The two-man team here keeps making fresh batches of the aloo chaat, which is tossed in a spicy and tangy chutney with masala and served hot. A bonus is the amazing one-liners and jokes that the owner engages his customers with.

While the health conscious can indulge in the fruit chaat he has to offer, we’d still recommend trying the aloo chaat out.