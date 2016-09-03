Situated on KG Marg, Pappu Chaat Bhandar is a favourite for many when it comes to delicious and spicy aloo chaat. The stall is also known to attract celebrities when they are in town.
Spicy Aloo Chaat At Pappu Chaat Bhandar
Shortcut
Takeaway Masters
Being a roadside stall, this place does offer a seating area, but express takeaways are a thing here. The stall serves juices, fruit chaat and aloo chaat, but it is the aloo chaat that attracts the most crowd. The stall is a favourite for many celebrities and has thus garnered a lot of attention from people and various publications alike.
Aloo Can Eat
Portion sizes are substantial here {bigger than most places} and never do you come across soggy pieces {since everything is prepared fresh}.
The two-man team here keeps making fresh batches of the aloo chaat, which is tossed in a spicy and tangy chutney with masala and served hot. A bonus is the amazing one-liners and jokes that the owner engages his customers with.
While the health conscious can indulge in the fruit chaat he has to offer, we’d still recommend trying the aloo chaat out.
So, We’re Thinking…
A simple shop that runs on nothing but popularity and a promise of great-tasting chaat, this one is a must try for those visiting Connaught Place. We love it and we’d love to know if you do too.
