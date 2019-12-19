Spicy & Creamy Chaap At This Eatery Cannot Be Missed!

Chaap, are said to be, the apt substitute of chicken for vegetarians. Chaap is also a healthy option with high protein intake. Chaap is great they can be eaten as a full meal or even as evening snacks. Mitra Di Chaap is a little kiosk in Mayur Vihar which offers yummy Chaap variants. They do have a tiny seating area and they also have a call on delivery option. The food here is prepared very fast, and the quality and taste of the food were amazing. Order Malai Chaap, Masala Chaap, Soya Nizami Tikka are best dry options. You can also order Dal Makhni, Stuffed Chaap Roll, TawaMasala Chaap and Veg Tandoori Momos. This place is an absolute delight for Soya Lovers as heir food is filled with zesty flavours that are a perfect combination of the most sizzling spices and masalas. So, why wait? Increase your protein intake by ordering chaaps from this joint.