We know as a dilliwalla, you’re more than accustomed to spicy golgappa water, momo chutney and bites of green chillies with your chhole kulche. But how high is your threshold, really? These three dishes shall decide.
Spice Spice Baby: Can You Handle These Fiery Dishes?
Raja Mircha Pork Ribs At Nagaland’s Kitchen
Tender pork ribs almost falling off the bones with a more-than-generous layer of fat- these aren’t super spicy and on their own but pair them with Nagaland’s Kitchen’s Raja Mircha dip and you’ll reach another level. Add to this, their Smoked Pork Chilli and you’re pretty sorted. And by that we mean, you’re going to be drowning in tubs of ice cream for the rest of the evening.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Death Wings At Social
The name should give you an idea of what you’re in for. And if it doesn’t, Social’s promise to give a glass of lemonade to anyone who can finish off the plate should. The wings are tangy, juicy and of course, spicy.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
You may want to order this along with a stack of blueberry pancakes.
PS: Hornbill, a home delivery joint, also does some insanely spicy Naga food. We love their pork dishes.
