So the desi girl in you loves the conventionally pretty Indian footwear. But what about your edgy side, you ask? These juttis and Kohlapuri by Vanshika Ahuja might be the answer.
Spikes & Safety Pins: These Juttis & Kohlapuris Are For The Badass Ladies
Shoe Stores
Shortcut
Walk On The Edge
Love a bit of fusion in your style? Some of these juttis and kohlapuris {with metal spikes on leather} have got the right mix of ethnic and punk going on. These safety pin juttis, while not quite punky, are super unique. If you’re up for some colour, these pink robot juttis can add a pop of quirk to your outift.
So We’re Saying…
Take off those leather boots the next time you’re wearing your leather moto jacket and slip into one of these juttis instead; it’ll look pretty kickass, we think. Also if you’re not in the mood to go fully traditional for a shaadi and can neither stand to walk around in uncomfortable heels all night long, these shoes fit the bill pretty well.
Also On VA By Vanshika Ahuja
Shoe Stores
Comments (0)