If You Love IKEA's Furniture, This Homegrown Brand Will Give You Wood

Whether you’re looking to revamp your desktop with sleek, wooden desk accessories or your entire desk itself, SPIN has it all. We loved the pen holders and the paper trays as much as we loved the tables.

White wood with bold colours to make something as mundane as a side table look like art. Match your seating with the tables and choose from colours like teal, red and mustard. Take this vibe to the bedroom with low lying beds and don’t miss the four poster that’s as modern as it gets.

For storage solutions, Spin has wall mounted shelving, cabinets, shoe racks and sideboards. if you’re revamping the house, then may as well redo the kid’s rooms too – choose from single beds to smooth, rounded edge seating and tables that are super safe and child=friendly.