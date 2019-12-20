Splurge On Stylish Jutti & Trendy Flats At This Tiny Shop In Lajpat Nagar

We girls are always on the hunt for some pretty footwear, quirky mules, chic flats and more- for office, college and even regular wear. The trouble is that we can’t find the right footwear and even if we do, the price tag is super high! We have found this hidden gem in Lajpat Nagar which curate and style great footwear at affordable price. All the shoes in this are very comfortable, have a durable outsole, and are of high quality. Weaving Threads has a fabulous collection for both men & women. The design are fresh and chic, this place would have something to go with each of your ensembles. This footwear is glittery, colourful and trendy. You can pair these with any and everything. Their kickass collection includes dainty linen slip-on, bright juttis, elegant wedges and more such cool stuff to snap up. The owner is very sweet and will help you in choosing as well. So shop away to glory in this glorious shop and you’ll never complain of the same boring colours crowding your shoe racks!