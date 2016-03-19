Whether you want to watch cricket, the English Premier League, or you just want to enjoy some billiard pool with friends, LBB has you covered with our list of top picks for sports bars in Delhi and Gurgaon.
Sport in the City: Our Top 4 Sports Bars in Delhi
Underdoggs
The big daddy of sports bars. Underdoggs not only has numerous HD big screens and projection screens to keep you tuned into the game, but there’s also pool tables, table tennis, shuffle boards, darts, and board games for those of you who’d rather play than be the spectator. Make sure to check out their facebook page for food and drink deals.
For the T20 World Cup they have a bunch of little deals {from 6pm to just after midnight}. Before the match, and during the innings break, get 1+1 shots, and 1+1 on drinks after every India match. They even have different drinking deals for different actions that occur in the game, creating a communal drinking game!
Game of Legends
This one’s for you West Delhiites! Game of Legends is a great sports bar that offers up 20 LED screens, 2 projectors, and private dining rooms. There’s even PS2 and other interactive games to choose from. Perfect for gamers and sports fanatics alike.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Adda by Striker
We always appreciate a place where you can enjoy your drink in a lovely outdoor ambience. Not to mention, they’ve got the home brewed Adda craft beer you can savour while you watch the game.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
bluO
We included bluO because we believe playing a sport in a bar is just as fun as watching sports in a bar. At bluO, you can bowl, drink, and eat to your heart’s delight. And for those of you with less luck in the alleys, there are pool tables as well.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Yes Minister
Yes Minister is the latest iteration of Essex Farms, but for adults. There are the classic bowling lanes, some pool tables, air hockey and a host of arcade games. The food is tasty and the bar is open. They regularly screen sports on their three giants screens, making them a great option for big sporting events.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Comments (0)