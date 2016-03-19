Sport in the City: Our Top 4 Sports Bars in Delhi

img-gallery-featured

Whether you want to watch cricket, the English Premier League, or you just want to enjoy some billiard pool with friends, LBB has you covered with our list of top picks for sports bars in Delhi and Gurgaon.

Underdoggs

The big daddy of sports bars. Underdoggs not only has numerous HD big screens and projection screens to keep you tuned into the game, but there’s also pool tables, table tennis, shuffle boards, darts, and board games for those of you who’d rather play than be the spectator. Make sure to check out their facebook page for food and drink deals.

For the T20 World Cup they have a bunch of little deals {from 6pm to just after midnight}. Before the match, and during the innings break, get 1+1 shots, and 1+1 on drinks after every India match. They even have different drinking deals for different actions that occur in the game, creating a communal drinking game!

Pubs

Underdoggs Sports Bar & Grill

2nd Floor, Global Foyer Mall, Golf Course Road, Sector 43, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Game of Legends

This one’s for you West Delhiites! Game of Legends is a great sports bar that offers up 20 LED screens, 2 projectors, and private dining rooms. There’s even PS2 and other interactive games to choose from. Perfect for gamers and sports fanatics alike.

Bars

Game Of Legends

Level 3, City Square Mall, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

image-map-default

Adda by Striker

We always appreciate a place where you can enjoy your drink in a lovely outdoor ambience. Not to mention, they’ve got the home brewed Adda craft beer you can savour while you watch the game.

Pubs

Adda By Striker

4.2

SCO 24, 1st Floor, Main Market, Sector 29, Gurgaon

image-map-default

bluO

We included bluO because we believe playing a sport in a bar is just as fun as watching sports in a bar. At bluO, you can bowl, drink, and eat to your heart’s delight. And for those of you with less luck in the alleys, there are pool tables as well.

Bars

bluO

4th Floor, Ambience Mall, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Yes Minister

Yes Minister is the latest iteration of Essex Farms, but for adults. There are the classic bowling lanes, some pool tables, air hockey and a host of arcade games. The food is tasty and the bar is open. They regularly screen sports on their three giants screens, making them a great option for big sporting events.

Bars

Yes Minister - Pub & Kitchen

4.1

Essex Farms, 4, Near IIT Flyover, Aurobindo Marg, Adchini, New Delhi

image-map-default