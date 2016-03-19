Sport in the City: Our Top 4 Sports Bars in Delhi

The big daddy of sports bars. Underdoggs not only has numerous HD big screens and projection screens to keep you tuned into the game, but there’s also pool tables, table tennis, shuffle boards, darts, and board games for those of you who’d rather play than be the spectator. Make sure to check out their facebook page for food and drink deals.

For the T20 World Cup they have a bunch of little deals {from 6pm to just after midnight}. Before the match, and during the innings break, get 1+1 shots, and 1+1 on drinks after every India match. They even have different drinking deals for different actions that occur in the game, creating a communal drinking game!