Forget about strapping in your assets, a good sports bra can jazz up your workout gear, motivate you to do more, and of course, help you look fabulous. And don’t worry if you think that the Nikes, Pumas and Adidas’ of the world are out of budget; we’ve come to the rescue with plenty of other options. From strappy to racer backs, here’s our pick of where to shop.
#LBBPicks: Where To Get Sports Bras That Will Take Centre Stage
Decathlon
The Mecca of all things sporty, we love that they don’t kill you with high prices. Kalenji and Domyos rule the shelves here. They have all kinds of sports bras, be it sturdy racer backs with thick under-bust straps to the more cutesy crop top sorts that are ideal for yoga.
Where: Find your closest Decathalon here.
Price: INR 199 upwards
Find out more about them here and follow them on Facebook here.
H&M
Who better than this high-street brand to blend functionality with fashion? They have a pretty vast collection, so if you’re a runner their firm fitting bras will suit you well without compromising on style {think pretty pinks and electric blues}, and if you’re looking for something to get you through aerobics, light jogging or yoga, pick the low-impact ones.
Where: Find your closest store here.
Price: INR 799 upwards
Find out more about them here and follow them on Facebook here.
Price: INR 799 upwards
Jockey India
OK, we admit it. We were originally sceptics with this brand, but when we actually tried it out, we turned fans in a single sprint session. Racer backs, power backs or padded, they’re giving you options in styles within this already limited sub-category. How’s that for choice? Keeping the colours girly but mixed with solids {along the lines of purple and black or pink and grey}, they even have ones with hooks, if you’re more comfortable with that.
Where: Find your nearest Jockey store here
Price: INR 199 upwards
Find out more about them here and follow them on Facebook here.
Forever 21
Oh how we love ourselves some sports wear from Forever 21. Girly, colourful and always on trend, they go all out. If yoga’s your jam, they have lovely criss-cross back bras that we’d urge you to show off. For the more strenuous sports, the medium impact bras cut down the strings but don’t do away with them, so you’re still on trend.
And for the all out runner or tennis star, these folks do a maximum support one in plenty of colours, so you don’t look drab. Pair them with the barely-there tanks and vests and you’re good to run the ramp!
Where: Find your nearest store here.
Price: INR 799 upwards
Find out more about them here and follow them on Facebook here.
- Upwards: ₹ 500
Triumph
TriAction by Triumph is an entire line dedicated to active/sports wear. Quite functional, and not particularly cheap, we’re fans of this brand only for the fit. Closest to actually working like a sports bra but not feeling like one, Triumph’s pretty colours also get a thumbs up from us. Their full cup bras from the T-shirt section work well for low-impact workouts, too.
Where: Find your closest Triumph store here.
Price: INR 1,200 upwards
Find out more about them here and follow them on Facebook here.
HRX by Hrithik Roshan @ Myntra
Koovs
- Upwards: ₹ 499
Pretty Secrets
Marks & Spencer
- Upwards: ₹ 1000
Zivame
There’s two brands, both in-house Zivame ones, called Coucou and Penny Movement, offering bursts of colour and cutesy straps. There’s a particular one in neon pink, with athletic back straps and we’re in love. If you love the candy floss colour, there’s a medium-impact sports bra with a racer back, and it’s all you need.
Where: Shop online here
Price: INR 795
Find them on Facebook here.
