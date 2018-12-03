Shop High-Quality Leather Shoes & Bags From This Brand

Kompanero

Sector 18, Noida
4.2

DLF Mall Of India, Shop 365, 2nd Floor, Sector 18, Noida

Head to Kompanero if you're looking for good quality leather goods. It is an Indian brand that started in Bangalore in 2014. Now they’re available in many Indian cities including Noida and Gurgaon. All their products are made of pure leather, have a weathered look, and are beautifully handcrafted. The price is on the higher side, but good leather is never cheap. I brought a wallet for myself, and a handbag and another wallet for a friend. I love using it and so do my friends. The designs aren’t very common, they surely will make you feel like you own something unique. So check out their collection on their website or in stores near you. Happy shopping!

INR 1,000 - INR 3,000

Other Outlets

Kompanero

MGF Metropolitan Mall, DLF Phase - 2, Gurgaon
4.0

MGF Metropolitan Mall, 1st Floor, Shop 6, Mehrauli Gurgaon Road, DLF Phase 2, Gurgaon

Kompanero

Ambience Mall, DLF Phase - 3, Gurgaon
4.5

Ambience Mall, 1st Floor, Shop 102-A, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

