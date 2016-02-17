8 Spots to Get Your Taco Fix in Delhi

While we usually head to Coast Cafe for their delicious Keralite fare, the Coast Original Baja California Tacos are just as top-notch. Go with the Original Beer-Batter Fried Fish option, or opt for the Beer-Batter Fried Veggies – both are classic.

Not a fan of the fried stuff? They have a grilled fish variant too.

Price: INR 260 {vegetarian}; INR 320 {non-vegetarian}