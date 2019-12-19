Spread The Joy Of Reading With Little Free Library

The way they conduct themselves is straightforward – a box will be set up in a location that has eyes on it and the concept is that if you take a book from it, you also leave a book. That way there’s always plenty to go around. As writers, this attempt to cultivate a habit of reading is near and dear to our hearts {mostly since we’re always encouraging everyone to do it as well!} and we can’t wait to go, take a look, and contribute.

So far, they’re only in Sarita Vihar, but we’re looking forward to them spreading throughout the city. Watch this space for details and if you drop by to take and leave a book, maybe you could leave a small message in your book? The modern day variation of a message in a bottle? You never know who it’ll reach.

Where: L- shaped park, J block, Sarita Vihar

Find out more about them here.