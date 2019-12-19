Spread The Joy Of Reading With Little Free Library

The foundation of all we have is knowledge. That knowledge, for the most part, comes from books, which is why it’s so important to keep reading. As they say, it’s never too late to learn. The Little Free Library shares that very sentiment.
Originally started in the United States, this concept was introduced to Delhi by Shwetha, who was eager to spread her passion for reading. She wanted to keep the message and it’s medium simple – to encourage reading of books, of all sorts, of all shapes and sizes. She discovered Little Free Library, wrote to them and voila – the Delhi leg of the endeavour was born.
