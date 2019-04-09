Kamla Nagar is one of the most famous markets in Delhi, not just because of the varieties and qualities of the clothes but also for the food around the market. This place is closest to Delhi University's north campus, that's why there are many options for budget food, pocket-friendly, quality with quantity. SS Amritsari Kulcha Corner is one of them. It's a place where you don't have to think twice before going, you can eat here any time of the day. Since the taste is excellent, I bet if you visit this place once then you will become a regular visitor. Till date, I had never eaten kulchas like this before! The stuffing was just perfect; one kulcha is enough for a person. With the Amul Butter, the taste of the kulcha becomes super delicious. Don't forget to take raita with it; it is tasty. Imly Chutney with pyaaz was just amazing! Just imagine how it feels to have a crispy Kulcha with butter, to eat it with that imly Chutney and onion. Yeah I know it feels great! I had never tried this type of a combination anywhere with kulchas before. To all the foodies around NCR, you can make this a "must try" on your list!
SS Amritsari Kulcha Corner: Budget Friendly Street Food In Kamla Nagar
Street Food
- Price for two: ₹ 100
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: VISHWAVIDYALAYA
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
This place is a little hidden in the market, maybe because of its location in a small street. They also don't have any signboard or banner outside the road so if you are new there then just open maps for the navigation. They have standing Tables, so there are no sitting facility, but because of its taste, it's totally cool.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
