SS Amritsari Kulcha Corner: Budget Friendly Street Food In Kamla Nagar

Kamla Nagar is one of the most famous markets in Delhi, not just because of the varieties and qualities of the clothes but also for the food around the market. This place is closest to Delhi University's north campus, that's why there are many options for budget food, pocket-friendly, quality with quantity. SS Amritsari Kulcha Corner is one of them. It's a place where you don't have to think twice before going, you can eat here any time of the day. Since the taste is excellent, I bet if you visit this place once then you will become a regular visitor. Till date, I had never eaten kulchas like this before! The stuffing was just perfect; one kulcha is enough for a person. With the Amul Butter, the taste of the kulcha becomes super delicious. Don't forget to take raita with it; it is tasty. Imly Chutney with pyaaz was just amazing! Just imagine how it feels to have a crispy Kulcha with butter, to eat it with that imly Chutney and onion. Yeah I know it feels great! I had never tried this type of a combination anywhere with kulchas before. To all the foodies around NCR, you can make this a "must try" on your list!