Need a coffee post 12pm, and pronto? Starbucks in Cyber Hub {which opens at 8am btw} is open past midnight.

We don’t know about you, but we’re definitely excited that we don’t need to make our own indulgent Soy Mocha Frappucino {no cream, non-fat milk, only crushed ice, cinnamon powder, extra espresso shot} at 11.55pm.

PS: Our picks for the best midnight snacks from Starbucks? Try the salmon croissant, the double meat sandwich or the mushroom pocket.