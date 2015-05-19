Starbucks, Fatty Bao and Multiple Screens at Sangam Courtyard!

Sangam theatre held an almost iconic status as one of the last single-screen cinemas in the city. It shut down in 2010 after a long run of over three decades, taking a sizeable amount of memories with it. Although as they say, ‘out with the old and in with the new’ and that’s exactly what’s been done with the space.

The former PVR Sangam now returns as the Sangam Courtyard, complete with multiple screens and a variety of eateries. You can find a sprawling Starbucks outlet, Delhi Heights, the infamous DIVA cafe and Fatty Bao – which we’re particularly excited about. Known for their inventive Asian cuisine, you can expect a range of small and large portions, both of which will intrigue and satisfy the palate. We recommend you try their signature ‘baos’, if nothing else {steamed wheat buns}, stuffed with pork and lamb, as well as kimchi and pickles of sorts. Their drinks menu has an innovative range; don’t miss out. Last, but not the least, Sangam has the Delhi Club House, which has been labeled private and confidential. Intriguing? We think so too and are doing some digging, so watch this space.

All in all, we’re sure this is shaping up to be the city’s new hotspot- once all the outlets are up and running, that is.

Find out more here.

Follow them for regular updates here.