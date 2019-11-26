Maharashtra Sadan is value for money, and the variety and quantity quite extensive. Apart from the different thalis they serve (Parsi, Kandeshi, Marathawada, etc.) you must order their chicken kohlapuri and fish malwani. Their puran poli is the best you’ll ever taste (as good as homemade). Don’t leave the table without ordering their srikhand.

The seating is indoors and they also offer great breakfast options (yayy!). Also, since it's located close to the India Gate, we guess, a short walk after a meal would be good, right?