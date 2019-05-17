Handcrafted Bags And Home-Decor Pieces At This Shop In Janpath

Gujrati Market near Janpath is famous for handcrafted bags, home-décor and silver jewellery. You can find this shop as soon as you enter the lane. Bryan Handicraft sells one of the best pieces in the market. This shop has some amazing handicraft pieces like Silk Stole, Jacket, Poofs, Umbrella and even Dupatta. The price for silk stole starts around Rs 450 and dupatta starts at Rs 650 and can vary as per design. Next time when you go out to team up your basic t-shirt and kurta with these handcrafted jackets to style your look. These jackets will cost around Rs 450 and can go up to Rs 1200 depending on the work. If you want to add colours to your room buy these Door Hanging, Poofs, or even Umbrella. These Door Hanging will cost you in between Rs 300 & can go up to Rs 1000. A cute little umbrella is priced at Rs 150 only. The shopkeeper has some statement handcrafted duffle bag and backpack which according to him are exclusively available at only his store. Sofas are old fashion so this time ditch them and buy Poofs to add an adequate amount of colour to your house. You can stuff these poofs with old clothes, cotton and even newspaper. The price range is between 400 to 700 depending on the handwork